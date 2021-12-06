Civitas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $61,102.23 and $26.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046324 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,368,066 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.