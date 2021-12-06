Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDXS shares. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 280.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 359,670 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 73.4% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 270,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Codexis by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 265,885 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -130.54 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

