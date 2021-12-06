Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 680,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,228,745 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $5.20.

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

