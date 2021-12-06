CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

CWBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CohBar stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 572,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,386. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.62. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.