Colony Family Offices LLC Lowers Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Colony Family Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Curis accounts for about 0.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curis by 68.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,117. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CRIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.