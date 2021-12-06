Colony Family Offices LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.03. 25,881,367 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00.

