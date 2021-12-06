Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Colony Family Offices LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. 76,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,308. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

