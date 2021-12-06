Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Titan International worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Titan International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TWI stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.16 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

