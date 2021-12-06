Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in WESCO International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $123.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,236 shares of company stock worth $8,530,265. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

