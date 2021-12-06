Comerica Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $422.21 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $333.35 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.42.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

