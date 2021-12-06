Comerica Bank Sells 1,318 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

LOCO opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $463.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.46.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

