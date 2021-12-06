Comerica Bank Sells 1,540 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $12,716,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.89 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TALO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

