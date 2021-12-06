Comerica Bank Sells 378 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WNS were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $84.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

