Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,322 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

