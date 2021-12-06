Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €7.10 ($7.98).

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,004. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.