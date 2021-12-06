Comparing Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) and alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE)

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) and alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Creatd and alpha-En’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creatd -844.73% -1,063.01% -301.03% alpha-En N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Creatd and alpha-En’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creatd $1.21 million 29.76 -$24.21 million N/A N/A alpha-En N/A N/A -$5.35 million N/A N/A

alpha-En has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creatd.

Volatility & Risk

Creatd has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, alpha-En has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Creatd and alpha-En, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Creatd shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Creatd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of alpha-En shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

alpha-En beats Creatd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc. empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions. The company was founded by Jeremy Phillip Frommer and Rick Schwartz on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

alpha-En Company Profile

alpha-En Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of lithium metal. It focuses on the development of products and processes derived from its technology, including battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was founded by Jerome I. Feldman, Gene Feldman, and Suzette St. John Feldman in 1969 and is headquartered in Yongkers, NY.

