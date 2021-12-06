Comparing CurAegis Technologies (CRGS) and Its Competitors

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS: CRGS) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CurAegis Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CurAegis Technologies Competitors 638 2447 2912 80 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 20.04%. Given CurAegis Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CurAegis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.69, meaning that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 -$4.28 million 0.00 CurAegis Technologies Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 24.22

CurAegis Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CurAegis Technologies. CurAegis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A CurAegis Technologies Competitors -71.23% 7.38% 0.32%

Summary

CurAegis Technologies peers beat CurAegis Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness, and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA, Aegis, and Corporate. The CURA segment focuses in the fatigue management industry. The Aegis segment involves in the operations of power and hydraulic industry. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

