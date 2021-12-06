Comparing Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) & Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Desktop Metal and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 4 2 0 2.14 Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 2 6 0 2.40

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus price target of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 149.56%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -215.54% -2.76% -2.53% Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 3.79% 7.78% 2.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 107.45 -$34.01 million N/A N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.26 billion 1.49 $150.78 million $0.06 44.17

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats Desktop Metal on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions. The Wärtsilä Marine Systems segment consists of four end-to-end business units: Exhaust Treatment, Gas Solutions, Marine Electrical Systems, and Shaft Line Solutions. The Wärtsilä Voyage segment leverages the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. The Wärtsilä Energy segment comprises flexible power plants, energy management, storage systems, and lifecycle services that enable increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. The Wärtsilä Portfolio Business segment involves multiple business units, which are run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value through divestments or other strategic alternatives. The company was founded on April 12, 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

