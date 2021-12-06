Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.64. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 26,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.