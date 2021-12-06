Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CPUH stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Compute Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 2,670.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,220 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $15,989,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 54.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,488 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 547,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

