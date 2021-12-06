Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.00

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 227734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.39).

The stock has a market cap of £42.52 million and a P/E ratio of -17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.61.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

