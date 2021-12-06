Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock valued at $106,784,299.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

