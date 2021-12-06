Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $258.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

