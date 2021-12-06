Contrasting Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% Adaptive Biotechnologies -129.89% -27.07% -18.07%

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 690.99 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.16 Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 36.38 -$146.23 million ($1.37) -18.51

Adverum Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adverum Biotechnologies and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 9 0 0 2.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 265.26%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.91%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

