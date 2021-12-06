Contrasting First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN) & The Competition

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FNRN) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First Northern Community Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors 395 1668 1408 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given First Northern Community Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Northern Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million $12.16 million 9.79 First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.51

First Northern Community Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.60% 9.48% 0.80% First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Risk & Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp peers beat First Northern Community Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.