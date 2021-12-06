Contrasting NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NetObjects alerts:

This table compares NetObjects and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) -4.47% 0.81% 0.45%

90.4% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetObjects and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.19 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -87.44

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Volatility & Risk

NetObjects has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NetObjects and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 4 2 0 2.33

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than NetObjects.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats NetObjects on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetObjects Company Profile

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for NetObjects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetObjects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.