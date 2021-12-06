Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ 2nd Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,610 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación comprises about 14.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 1.09% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

VLRS opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.