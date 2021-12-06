Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 35.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 21,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

