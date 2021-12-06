Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $156.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

