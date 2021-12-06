Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

