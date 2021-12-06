Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $51.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

