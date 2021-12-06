Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,441 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

