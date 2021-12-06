Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

DUK stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

