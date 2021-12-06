Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $73.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

