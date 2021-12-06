Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

