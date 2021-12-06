Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

