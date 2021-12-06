Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Climbs 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales rose 14.1% in the month of November. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.93 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

