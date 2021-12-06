Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $505.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

