Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $25.69. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 1,642 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

