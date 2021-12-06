Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $119.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

