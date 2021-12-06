Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $11.55 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,664,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,038,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,460,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,480,000 after buying an additional 82,110 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $456.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.62 and a 200-day moving average of $443.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.