Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $335.79 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.22 and a 200-day moving average of $361.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.