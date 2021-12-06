Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 183 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.