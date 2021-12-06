CPChain (CPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $408,775.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $408,775.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00265788 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

