Cranswick (LON:CWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.94

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.94 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 3,662 ($48.56), with a volume of 211057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,658 ($48.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025 ($53.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,542.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,834.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch acquired 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($47.05) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($65,963.35).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

