Credit Suisse Group Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.