Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.