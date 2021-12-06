CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.33

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.33 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 13060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

