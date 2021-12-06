Critical Analysis: Expro Group (XPRO) and Its Competitors

Expro Group (NYSE: XPRO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Expro Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million -$156.22 million -7.72 Expro Group Competitors $2.27 billion -$444.20 million -3.89

Expro Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Expro Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group Competitors 447 2079 2648 110 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.81%. Given Expro Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Expro Group Competitors -11.52% -39,755.65% -5.96%

Volatility and Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.55, indicating that their average share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expro Group rivals beat Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

