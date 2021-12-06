Critical Review: Saga Communications (SGA) and The Competition

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Saga Communications to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Saga Communications pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Saga Communications lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89% Saga Communications Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $95.81 million -$1.91 million 13.74 Saga Communications Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -20.85

Saga Communications’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Saga Communications. Saga Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Saga Communications and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 43.19%. Given Saga Communications’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saga Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

